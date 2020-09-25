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Do You Believe In Coincidence
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41 views • September 25, 2020
After 911, I became aware that we were being lied to by our government, and that the Twin Towers were not brought down by an aluminum skinned jet striking a steel girder structure, designed to withstand such an impact, and that no trace of the aircraft was found in the rubble in the street below, and that it sliced through steel like a hot knife through butter. Since then I've noticed more and more media propaganda, all designed to misinform us, and mislead us...I've learned there is no such thing as coincidence... and that we are going to get to discover the truth ...
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