Butler PA: CNN's Longest Trump Rally Broadcast In 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt
* CNN ignored most of DJT’s rallies — but covered 7/13 live from start to gunshots.
* What are the odds?
* Major failures: no one was in charge; and afterward nobody did any real introspection.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (29 April 2025)