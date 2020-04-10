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DATA POINTS, PSYOPS & THE SILENT WAR
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36 views • April 10, 2020
SGTreport

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Join us as we decipher a multiplicity of data points and uncover the REAL enemies of the people. We are in a silent war for the very soul of the American Republic. Are the patriots in control? If so, this is what they must do... Corey from CoreysDigs.com joins me to discuss.

Corey's article:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...

Conflict of Interest: The Anthony Fauci/Bill Gates Connection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIgfo...

SGT Report's THE PROPAGANDA ANTIDOTE podcast now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
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