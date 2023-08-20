Create New Account
Βρέθηκαν Θησαυροί από ξένους ερευνητές στην Ελλάδα.
Ομάδα Πανός The Hunters
ΘΕΜΑ: θησαυροί στην Ελλάδα.

Απόσπασμα από το κείμενο: Σλίμαν: «έβγαλα τον θησαυρό στην Τροία με ένα μεγάλο μαχαίρι».

Blog - Ιστότοπος: ( Άρθρο και ανάλυση video ) https://omada-panos.blogspot.com/

Social Media ( Facebook ): https://www.facebook.com/groups/omada.panos

Επικοινωνία: +30 6988724173 What'up

E-mail: [email protected]

Προφίλ Facebook ερευνητή Παναγιώτη Ασιθιανάκη: https://www.facebook.com/Panagiotis.Asithianakis

goldadventuremetal detectoromada panostreasure huntersteam panos

