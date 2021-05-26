© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geert Vanden Bossche & Peter McCullough Webinar: Presentation by Geert Vanden Bossche
Follow
0
Share
Report
1717 views • May 26, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche & Peter McCullough Webinar: Presentation by Geert Vanden Bossche
This is the presentation by Geert Vanden Bossche, DVM, PhD about the risk of “viral escape” posed by “leaky vaccines.”
This is the presentation by Geert Vanden Bossche, DVM, PhD about the risk of “viral escape” posed by “leaky vaccines.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.