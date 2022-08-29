Washington Times Cheryl Chumley Declares We Must Return to God to Combat American Socialism

“America has taken a turn down a path of darkness that is largely due to the cowing of the Christian community,” declares Cheryl Chumley. Cheryl is an online opinion editor and the host of the Bold and Blunt Podcast for the Washington Times. She talks about the equal blessing and responsibility of American citizens who are called to guard their God-given rights. According to this courageous patriot, America must turn back to God or we are doomed to experience more seizures of personal liberties. To fight back against the current encroaching governmental tyranny, God must be invited back into the public arena, kids need to be pulled out of public school, and churches need to take a stand and speak the truth. We cannot remain silent!







TAKEAWAYS





Socialists Don’t Sleep and Lockdown: The Socialist Plan to Take Away Your Freedom are two of Cheryl’s insightful books





America is facing the consequences of its sins and its silence





The growing secularization of our society is the biggest threat in America





Find like-minded people, start a home-based Bible study, and come up with a battle plan







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Artza Subscription Box (Get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/ARTZACCM

Lockdown Book: https://amzn.to/3Rl93tz

Socialists Don’t Sleep Book: https://amzn.to/3TpH65J





🔗 CONNECT WITH CHERYL CHUMLEY

Website: https://www.cherylchumley.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3c73pfI

Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3QT0mGo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ckchumley

Podcast: https://apple.co/3QVRfoz





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“America has taken a turn down a path of darkness that is largely due to the cowing of the Christian community,” declares Cheryl Chumley. Cheryl is an online opinion editor and the host of the Bold and Blunt Podcast for the Washington Times. She talks about the equal blessing and responsibility of American citizens who are called to guard their God-given rights. According to this courageous patriot, America must turn back to God or we are doomed to experience more seizures of personal liberties. To fight back against the current encroaching governmental tyranny, God must be invited back into the public arena, kids need to be pulled out of public school, and churches need to take a stand and speak the truth. We cannot remain silent!







TAKEAWAYS





Socialists Don’t Sleep and Lockdown: The Socialist Plan to Take Away Your Freedom are two of Cheryl’s insightful books





America is facing the consequences of its sins and its silence





The growing secularization of our society is the biggest threat in America





Find like-minded people, start a home-based Bible study, and come up with a battle plan







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Artza Subscription Box (Get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/ARTZACCM

Lockdown Book: https://amzn.to/3Rl93tz

Socialists Don’t Sleep Book: https://amzn.to/3TpH65J





🔗 CONNECT WITH CHERYL CHUMLEY

Website: https://www.cherylchumley.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3c73pfI

Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3QT0mGo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ckchumley

Podcast: https://apple.co/3QVRfoz





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/