04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Wen Han, from Himalaya Washington DC Farm. She is a member of the NFSC and Whistleblowers’s Movement. She said where Brother Seven is, where the base is to take down the CCO. The impact of the “315” incident is much greater than the “419” incident. It has woken up the whole world and America. We will unite and take actions to take down the CCP

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】华盛顿DC农场的文涵是新中国联邦人，也是爆料革命战友。 她说七哥在哪里灭共的阵地就在哪里。“315”的事件影响力远远超过”419” 事件，它唤醒了世界和美国。我们会团结行动消灭中共。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



