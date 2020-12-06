© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Electile Dysfunction
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • December 06, 2020
If you have a freedom boner that lasts more than 4 hours, please visit thedonald.win
These Demokrauts are trying to steal this election, and we can't let them! I'm just documenting what i think is compelling evidence.
Shout out to The Salty Cracker, The Gateway Pundit, and any other content used here.
Patriots everywhere need to unite and leave platforms like youtube.
WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION!
These Demokrauts are trying to steal this election, and we can't let them! I'm just documenting what i think is compelling evidence.
Shout out to The Salty Cracker, The Gateway Pundit, and any other content used here.
Patriots everywhere need to unite and leave platforms like youtube.
WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.