Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Demonic Threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk’s assassination has revealed a disturbing celebration of violence that Newman calls “demonic.” This isn’t just political disagreement—it’s pure evil. Kirk’s message of love and truth made him a target. We must recognize the spiritual battle unfolding.
#CharlieKirk #SpiritualWarfare #Demonic #Truth #TPUSA
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport