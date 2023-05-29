Introducing Gettr Coin: The first social media pilot rewards program on the blockchain!
10000 Transactions Per Sec. 400X FASTER than Ethereum!
Activate your gettr wallet now!
介绍一下Gettr币： 第一个区块链上的社交媒体试点奖励计划!
每秒10000笔交易，比以太坊快400倍!
现在就激活你的Gettr钱包!
