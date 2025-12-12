BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Astrology & Predictions Winter 2025 - USA
Using Mundane Astrology and the Capricorn 2025 Ingress, I'll take a look at what might be ahead for the USA for Winter 2025, aka., from about December 21, 2025 to about March 20, 2026. Bullet point summary included. Jumps below:


#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #CAP2025 #USAWinter2025 #Ingress #Mundane2025


JUMPS:


Summary: 00:00:52:00

Chart Reading: 00:19:24:24

1st House: 00:21:11:24

2nd House: 00:29:16:06

3rd House: 00:40:27:22

4th House: 01:08:58:21

5th House: 01:17:03:11

6th House: 01:22:45:09

7th House: 01:46:37:14

8th House: 02:03:47:22

9th House: 02:11:15:18

10th House: 02:32:14:16

11th House: 02:45:05:09

12th House: 02:59:14:07


Joe Rogan Podcast News (Mel Gibson Cancer)

https://x.com/joeroganhq/status/1997627253073793213


Ivy Goldstein Jacobsen

https://www.amazon.com/Simplified-Horary-Astrology-Ivy-Goldstein-Jacobson/dp/B000HVS3GA/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1


Brighteon Affiliate Link

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/


TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer


Website: https://AstroSvs.com (NOT TAKING CONSULTS at this TIME)



astrology2025predictionwintercapricornmundaneingressfruitcakeastrologer
