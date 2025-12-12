Astrology & Predictions Winter 2025 - USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using Mundane Astrology and the Capricorn 2025 Ingress, I'll take a look at what might be ahead for the USA for Winter 2025, aka., from about December 21, 2025 to about March 20, 2026. Bullet point summary included. Jumps below:
JUMPS:
Summary: 00:00:52:00
Chart Reading: 00:19:24:24
1st House: 00:21:11:24
2nd House: 00:29:16:06
3rd House: 00:40:27:22
4th House: 01:08:58:21
5th House: 01:17:03:11
6th House: 01:22:45:09
7th House: 01:46:37:14
8th House: 02:03:47:22
9th House: 02:11:15:18
10th House: 02:32:14:16
11th House: 02:45:05:09
12th House: 02:59:14:07
Joe Rogan Podcast News (Mel Gibson Cancer)
https://x.com/joeroganhq/status/1997627253073793213
Ivy Goldstein Jacobsen
https://www.amazon.com/Simplified-Horary-Astrology-Ivy-Goldstein-Jacobson/dp/B000HVS3GA/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
