Steven Greer, UFO Disclosure, Saul Alinsky and the Radical Agenda For America
The Appearance
End Time News Report 8.11


IS SOCIETY SHIFTING THE TILT OF THE EARTH?

https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/4075087-human-society-is-shifting-the-tilt-of-the-earth/


PRESS CONFERENCE SHOWS DR. STEVEN GREERS SHOCKING CLAIMS AT UFO UAP DISCLOSURE EVENT

https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/06/14/alien-press-conference-2023-shows-dr-steven-greers-shocking-claims-at-ufo-uap-disclosure-event/


12 RULES FOR CREATING ANARCHY

https://bolenreport.com/saul-alinskys-12-rules-radicals/


BIDEN IS NOW AFTER YOUR AIR CONDITIONER

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/biden-regime-crack-down-air-conditioning-fight-global/


CLIMATE SCIENCE METASTASIZED INTO MASSIVE SHOCK JOURNALISTIC PSEUDOSCIENCE

https://gript.ie/nobel-laureate-climate-science-has-metastasized-into-massive-shock-journalistic-pseudoscience/


CBS 12 NEWS UPDATE

https://cbs12.com/news/local/brevard-county-gop-covid-19-vaccine-bioweapon-gov-ron-desantis-florida-attorney-general-ashley-moody-treasure-coast-july-13-2023


DEMS TURNING ON BIDEN WHEN THEY HAD TO DEAL WITH MIGRANTS

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/08/10/nbcs-todd-i-guess-greg-abbott-was-right-that-dems-would-turn-on-biden-when-they-had-to-deal-with-migrants/


BILL GATES BACKS USDA APPROVAL OF FAKE CHICKEN

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-07-06-bill-gates-backs-usda-approval-fake-chicken.html


