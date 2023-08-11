Steven Greer, UFO Disclosure, Saul Alinsky and the Radical Agenda For America

End Time News Report 8.11
Please give a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program
IS SOCIETY SHIFTING THE TILT OF THE EARTH?
https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/4075087-human-society-is-shifting-the-tilt-of-the-earth/
PRESS CONFERENCE SHOWS DR. STEVEN GREERS SHOCKING CLAIMS AT UFO UAP DISCLOSURE EVENT
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/06/14/alien-press-conference-2023-shows-dr-steven-greers-shocking-claims-at-ufo-uap-disclosure-event/
12 RULES FOR CREATING ANARCHY
https://bolenreport.com/saul-alinskys-12-rules-radicals/
BIDEN IS NOW AFTER YOUR AIR CONDITIONER
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/biden-regime-crack-down-air-conditioning-fight-global/
CLIMATE SCIENCE METASTASIZED INTO MASSIVE SHOCK JOURNALISTIC PSEUDOSCIENCE
https://gript.ie/nobel-laureate-climate-science-has-metastasized-into-massive-shock-journalistic-pseudoscience/
CBS 12 NEWS UPDATE
https://cbs12.com/news/local/brevard-county-gop-covid-19-vaccine-bioweapon-gov-ron-desantis-florida-attorney-general-ashley-moody-treasure-coast-july-13-2023
DEMS TURNING ON BIDEN WHEN THEY HAD TO DEAL WITH MIGRANTS
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/08/10/nbcs-todd-i-guess-greg-abbott-was-right-that-dems-would-turn-on-biden-when-they-had-to-deal-with-migrants/
BILL GATES BACKS USDA APPROVAL OF FAKE CHICKEN
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-07-06-bill-gates-backs-usda-approval-fake-chicken.html
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on Odysee...
https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.