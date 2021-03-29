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THE VANDEN BOSSCHE CONTROVERSY
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994 views • March 29, 2021
THE VANDEN BOSSCHE CONTROVERSY
Allegations of ‘astroturfing’ emerged over The HighWire’s coverage of virologist Geert Vanden Bossche and his public plea to halt all #Covid19 vaccination. Del addresses the allegations with a response including important dialogues with RFK Jr. and Dr. Andrew Wakefield.
#DelBigtree #TheHighwire #TheDefender #RFKJr #AndyWakefield #GeertVandenBossche
POSTED: March 29, 2021
Allegations of ‘astroturfing’ emerged over The HighWire’s coverage of virologist Geert Vanden Bossche and his public plea to halt all #Covid19 vaccination. Del addresses the allegations with a response including important dialogues with RFK Jr. and Dr. Andrew Wakefield.
#DelBigtree #TheHighwire #TheDefender #RFKJr #AndyWakefield #GeertVandenBossche
POSTED: March 29, 2021
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