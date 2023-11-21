Create New Account
Warning: The Internet — The Power Grid — Civil War
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 15 hours ago

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-internet/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I have two short Dreams, a Word, and a Message that I received from The LORD that I would like to share. Please take them to The LORD for confirmation, and further understanding.

There are many believers in Christ who are now getting Warnings for these LAST DAYS."

Keywords
censorshipcivil warinternetwarningpower gridlaterrain333elzabeth marie

