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TruthAndArt Host Explains The Rockefeller Plan, Event 201 & “The Great Reset”
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42 views • October 20, 2021
Bernie Suarez joins us to share about “The Rockefeller Plan,” Event 201 and “The Great Reset.”
Website: www.TruthAndArtTV.com
Why Does the Fourth Industrial Revolution Call for Genetically Modified Humans? https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
What Are the Georgia Guidestones?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
What Is “The Great Reset”?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
What Is The Rockefeller Plan?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Rockefeller-Foundation-1.pdf
What Is Event 201?
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
WATCH - Event 201 Explained in Detail –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174&;feature=youtu.be&t=493
www.Pacer.Gov
Learn More About the “Sealed Indictments” Referenced by Bernie Suarez - https://qresear.ch/indictments
Website: www.TruthAndArtTV.com
Why Does the Fourth Industrial Revolution Call for Genetically Modified Humans? https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
What Are the Georgia Guidestones?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
What Is “The Great Reset”?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
What Is The Rockefeller Plan?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Rockefeller-Foundation-1.pdf
What Is Event 201?
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
WATCH - Event 201 Explained in Detail –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174&;feature=youtu.be&t=493
www.Pacer.Gov
Learn More About the “Sealed Indictments” Referenced by Bernie Suarez - https://qresear.ch/indictments
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