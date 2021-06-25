As Covid distracted us-Telecoms erecting Smart City antenna meshes = Behavioral Scores & no Opt-Out!-Mary Bauer-Radio Frequency scientist & member-Virginians for Safe Technology

Mary Bauer-Radio Frequency scientist & member-Virginians for Safe Technology



Using nonstop 5G commercials and stoking poor connection frustration, the unbelievably powerful telecom industry got Congress to allow the Federal Communications Commission to ignore the science on radiation wireless risk and ignore local government discretion - as they carpet our neighbors' roofs, streetlamps, office buildings, parks, and kids' classrooms with antennas whose radiation emissions will explode the already 10% of the population suffering from electro-hypersensitivity.



After decades working as a Navy-contracted radio frequency engineer, Mary Bauer discovered that her Virginia county had been picked - among several other cities nationwide - for Smart City experiments to become a ‘living community testbed’ consisting of erecting censors and antennas across the entire county to allow not only communication but also collecting data for tracking and behavioral "social equity" scoring.



A coalition of interests is starting to fight back. Realtors are losing deals from homebuyers not wanting to live near an antenna. Security officials are noticing enemy targeting of US personnel using 5G-grade weaponry. Scientists are petitioning and suing in court for government ignoring of the latest studies - like the NIH's Toxicology Report showing tumors and DNA damage.



There exist alternative ways to get families and businesses the faster internet they want. Fiber optic cable companies are laying wire to homes worldwide, and this method is safer, faster, and more secure than wireless. Wireless deserves study but shouldn't be rushed out without respecting our right to Informed Consent regarding an antenna outside our bedroom or kids' classroom, our neighborhoods, throughout our national parks, and public spaces. Indeed, as Ms. Bauer will propose, Congress needs to monitor wireless power density output to ensure such deployment stays within FCC's allowable limits. Violations of power density emission limits should trigger immediate mitigation, to protect our health.