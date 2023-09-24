Create New Account
BASES2023-Egyptian Special - Maria Wheatley - Pyramids Magical Squares
TheBasesProject
Published 18 hours ago

Egypt and the Seven Ancient Wonders

The Great Pyramid's Magical Squares


Maria Wheatley will discuss how the planetary magic squares of antiquity were skilfully integrated into the great pyramid and certain Nile temples.  T


he ancients used the square to harness and attract planetary energy/consciousness that activated the site. 


Master Dowsers still utilise the square, like a key that unlocks a door.

Keywords
egyptmaria-wheatleybases2023law of the squares

