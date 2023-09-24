BASES2023-Egyptian Special - Maria Wheatley - Pyramids Magical Squares

Egypt and the Seven Ancient Wonders
The Great Pyramid's Magical Squares
Maria Wheatley will discuss how the planetary magic squares of antiquity were skilfully integrated into the great pyramid and certain Nile temples. T
he ancients used the square to harness and attract planetary energy/consciousness that activated the site.
Master Dowsers still utilise the square, like a key that unlocks a door.
