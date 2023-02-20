Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Permaculture Transition in Africa
70 views
channel image
The Vigilant Stewards
Published Yesterday |

This is a regenerative site install in Limuru, Kenya two months after the first bit of work.  You can see permaculture principles here as well as a directions towards syntropic agroforestry in the orchard experiment.  The biggest visual here is the contrast between monocultures and new mulched, water harvesting, poly cultures.  

This is the pilot video for a long term project we are underway in Kenya.  I maintain rights to the video as well as the song.  

Keywords
foodfarminggreenafricaorganicpermaculturesustainablekenyacarbon creditsregenerative agriculturewatershedagroforestrynairobicompostlocal foodafrikafood revolutionagroecologysoil food webcarbon sequestrationslow foodlimurukiambufarm conversionpresident ruto

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket