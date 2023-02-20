Permaculture Transition in Africa

This is a regenerative site install in Limuru, Kenya two months after the first bit of work. You can see permaculture principles here as well as a directions towards syntropic agroforestry in the orchard experiment. The biggest visual here is the contrast between monocultures and new mulched, water harvesting, poly cultures.
This is the pilot video for a long term project we are underway in Kenya. I maintain rights to the video as well as the song.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.