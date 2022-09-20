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From Doctor to Terrorist: What Happens When You Don't Play Ball with Big-Pharma - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Rex Bear on The Leak Project (06.04.2016)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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209 views • September 20, 2022

Dr Daniels took a holistic view toward medicine and life. She became aware of a bond issue that was going to borrow $30 million, give it to 3 private citizens, and have the rest of the citizens repay $45million via taxes. Dr. Daniels calculated the tax increase necessary and it was just enough to impoverish her patients and ruin her medical practice. She lobbied the state and city decision makers who had to ‘okay’ it. Nobody listened. She then organized citizens to write letters indicating that they were opposed to it and did not want their politicians to borrow or repay the loan. Dr. Daniels contacted HSBC who was originating the loan. After HSBC bank received 300 letters written by citizens and a detailed explanation as to why the loan would never be repaid, they refused to issue the money necessary to fund the bond that the politicians were going to obligate the citizens to repay. Dr. Daniels was not aware that the Governor had already been compensated to make sure this $30 million appeared.

Once the deal collapsed, there was a perfect storm. Drug companies, hospitals, insurance companies, and the government were unhappy with Dr. Daniels.

The Medical Board began investigating Dr. Daniels for the offense of reducing a patient’s blood sugar from 475 to 135 in one week with diet and exercise instead of using any pharmaceuticals. The patient was alive and well. Ultimately, the final charge was “failure to cooperate” as Dr. Daniels refused to reveal private records of patients that were unrelated to the complaint.

At no time was Dr. Daniels informed of the content of the complaint, who made the complaint, or what penalties the Medical Board was considering. After 3 years of legal actions and appeals, Dr. Daniels was placed on 3 years probation. Probation was deemed ‘violated’ when the board failed to receive a letter from Dr. Daniels. Dr. Daniels was then given the choice of surrendering her medical license or having it revoked. She elected to surrender it. As a result of this surrender, she has been placed on the ‘do not employ list’ and the ‘terrorist watch list’ which makes flying difficult.

While it is not clear what prompted the investigation, it is clear that a message was sent to other doctors in the area: do not give patients a choice and do not deviate from the Standard of Care.

Dr. Daniels now lives outside the United States and is dedicated to investigating and communicating to citizens an understanding of the system called ‘health care’ that harms so many. Her goal is to prevent as many recurring murders as possible through education.

  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 


 https://leakproject.com/featured/from-doctor-to-terrorist-dr-jennifer-daniels-what-happens-when-you-dont-play-ball-w-big-pharma/

Re-post permission only received from Dr Jennifer Daniels. Host not contacted. 

Keywords
fake newsvaccinesbig pharmagardasilfood supplyleak projectpropagandamass shootingssinus infectionssmallpoxautoimmune diseasezika virustuskegeerex bearlupusrheumatoid arthritispandemicsdr jennifer danielscover storyvaccine contaminationprenatal caredoctor to terroristgenocide projectsyphiliisdo not employ list
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