A Brief Synopsis of the online work of Dr Ricardo Delgado and Dr Jose Luis Sivilano on the dangers of graphene oxide which has been found in various vaccines.
Gretta Fahey
Published Yesterday

A Brief Synopsis of the following online video by Dr Ricardo Delgado and Dr Jose Luis Sivilano who are two spanish scientists who have investigated why a poisonous material called graphene oxide is being found in various vaccines when tested under laboratory conditions.  Their video is linked here 

THE GAME IS OVER (bitchute.com)

