A Brief Synopsis of the online work of Dr Ricardo Delgado and Dr Jose Luis Sivilano on the dangers of graphene oxide which has been found in various vaccines.

A Brief Synopsis of the following online video by Dr Ricardo Delgado and Dr Jose Luis Sivilano who are two spanish scientists who have investigated why a poisonous material called graphene oxide is being found in various vaccines when tested under laboratory conditions. Their video is linked here
THE GAME IS OVER (bitchute.com)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.