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The Hidden History of Western Civilization | Tom Woods and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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Support The Show: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3694/the-hidden-history-of-western-civilization-tom-woods-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3694-the-hidden-history-of-western-civilization-tom-woods-and-stefan-molyneux

With the regressive left's revisionist history sweeping academia and mainstream culture; what is the true hidden history of western civilization? Tom Woods joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the role of the Catholic Church in building western civilization, the impotence of mainstream media, practical/theoretical divisions within the libertarian community and much more!

Dr. Tom Woods is a senior fellow at the Mises Institute and the host of The Tom Woods Show. Dr. Woods is a New York Times bestselling author and has published twelve books including most recently “Real Dissent: A Libertarian Sets Fire to the Index Card of Allowable Opinion,” “Rollback: Repealing Big Government Before the Coming Fiscal Collapse” and “Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century.”

Website: http://www.tomwoods.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ThomasEWoods
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ThomasEWoods
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TomWoodsTV

Real Dissent: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-real-dissent
Rollback: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-rollback
The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-guide-to-history
Meltdown: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-meltdown
Nullification: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-nullification
33 Questions: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-33-questions
How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-church-built-civilization
We Who Dared to Say No to War: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-no-to-war
The Church and the Market: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-church-and-market
Back on the Road to Serfdom: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-serfdom
The Church Confronts Modernity: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-modernity
Who Killed the Constitution: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-killed-the-constitution

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
stefan molyneuxcivilizationwesternfreedomain
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