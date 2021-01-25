Warning To The Church: How To Know You Are In A Laodecean Church PART I of II

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight she stands in her office as a modern day Noahess bringing Warning, To The Church and Judgment to America and the worLd.

Tonight's message: "Warning To The Church: How To Know You Are In A Laodecean Church!" Come Ye Out from Amongst Them!

Tonight Apostle Dr. Garnett will give you several yardsticks of The Word of God so that you might know if you are or have been in a laodecean era church!

1.How to know you are being deceived by a laodecean era pastor

2.What are some of the false doctrines of a laodecean era pastors

3. What is Yeshua saying for you to do after you make the assessment with His Word

5. A charge to Pastors that are laodecean. An opportunity to repent and correct your doctrine and warn the sheep of Yeshua in your care. A warning to Pastors who know you have spoken falsely to your congregation because of the sin of filthy lucre! GOD IS CAllING YOU TO REPENT!

6. A wake up charge to the American churches

7. This is a very serious lifeline that Yeshua is throwing out to His Body to save them from destruction from the principality of "Deception.,"

8. A charge to come ye out and be ye separated unto Yeshua.



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