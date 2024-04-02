Create New Account
Jesse Watters · Cops Pack the streets to honor fallen hero Jonathan Diller
Published 16 hours ago

Jesse Watters · The people are on the side of police, not politicians. “The Incredible Hulk” actor and Mr. Olympia winner, Lou Ferrigno, says protecting life and property is the ultimate sacrifice. Hoekel and Letitia James were rejected, and Eric Adams and Alvin Bragg were told by the widow that her husbands blood is on their hands.


 @JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1774965353556119987?s=20

jesse watters lou ferrigno jonathan diller honor fallen hero

