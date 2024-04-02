Jesse Watters · Cops Pack the streets to honor fallen hero Jonathan Diller

Jesse Watters · The people are on the side of police, not politicians. “The Incredible Hulk” actor and Mr. Olympia winner, Lou Ferrigno, says protecting life and property is the ultimate sacrifice. Hoekel and Letitia James were rejected, and Eric Adams and Alvin Bragg were told by the widow that her husbands blood is on their hands.
@JesseBWatters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.