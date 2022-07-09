ABE SHOT: AN OPEN SOURCE INVESTIGATION

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The Corbett Report
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Ex-Japanese Prime Minister has been shot in Nara, Japan. Little is known beyond that at this point, as this story is still developing.
I will be preparing a report on this for this weekend's subscriber newlsetter. Corbett Report members are invited to log in to corbettreport.com and post links to specific information regarding this event.