Japanese Scientist Livid Vaccinations Killing Billions
A Warrior Calls
Published 10 hours ago

JAPAN - Dr. Masanori Fukushima, emeritus professor at Kyoto University in a session with the Ministry of Health: “The damage caused by vaccines is now a global problem. Half of deaths after vaccination are due to cardiovascular and heart damage. I'm sure you know this all too well. Given the high number of vaccinations and given the wide range of adverse effects, billions of lives could ultimately be in danger. All people who have hypertensive crises are victims of this vaccine. Nearly 2,000 people have died from the vaccine , but in my opinion there are many more”


Video taken from an extraordinary session held on November 25, 2022 in the House of Representatives in Tokyo, with the relatives of the victims, Pr. Fukushima, Pr. Kojima, Pr. Sano in front of the members of the Ministry of Health.

https://rumble.com/v1xrjfu-dr.-masanori-fukushima-vaccine-damage-now-a-global-problem.-billions-of-liv.html


Professor Fukushima credentials: https://www.phys.sinica.edu.tw/~tywufund/download/camp/2019/cv/cv_camp2019_MasanoriFukushima.pdf



