Prophecies about Ukraine 02/23/2022

Today we look specifically to Ukraine. What does the Prophecies say about this Country? Does the Bible mention Ukraine? As we get closer to an event that is going to take place, God starts to speak to his people and prophets to give us warnings. That is what we are going to talk about today.00:48 - Prophecies to Remember01:36 - Russia taking back Ukraine07:31 - Khazarian Mafia circles the Wagons around the Drain12:41 - New Cold War - Dana Coverstone15:51 - War Has Started - Vickie Goforth Parnell23:26 - Daniel 7 - “Between the Teeth of It”24:29 - It Will Start Second Half of 202226:33 - What is the “it”?Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112