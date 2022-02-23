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Prophecies about Ukraine 02/23/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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165 views • February 23, 2022
Today we look specifically to Ukraine. What does the Prophecies say about this Country? Does the Bible mention Ukraine? As we get closer to an event that is going to take place, God starts to speak to his people and prophets to give us warnings. That is what we are going to talk about today.

00:48 - Prophecies to Remember
01:36 - Russia taking back Ukraine
07:31 - Khazarian Mafia circles the Wagons around the Drain
12:41 - New Cold War - Dana Coverstone
15:51 - War Has Started - Vickie Goforth Parnell
23:26 - Daniel 7 - “Between the Teeth of It”
24:29 - It Will Start Second Half of 2022
26:33 - What is the “it”?

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