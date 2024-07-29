© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuela's electoral authorities formally confirm Maduro as winner of the elections and President of the Bolivarian Republic.
adding: Venezuela decided to recall its diplomats from countries that did not recognize the elections in the Latin American country.
These countries include Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.