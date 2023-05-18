Dr. Naomi Wolf Details Her Latest Jaw-Dropping Findings Regarding Pfizer's Bioweapon Injections

(May 17, 2023) Emerald Robinson interviews Dr. Naomi Wolf about the new War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project 'Report 71' concerning musculoskeletal adverse events. Dr. Wolf then goes on to explain that the lipid nanoparticles contained in the injections have also been known to destroy fertility, alter hormone levels, and alter sexual behavior since at least 2017.





Report 71: Musculoskeletal Adverse Events of Special Interest:https://dailyclout.io/report-71-musculoskeletal-adverse-events-of-special-interest/





