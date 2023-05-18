Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Naomi Wolf Details Her Latest Jaw-Dropping Findings Regarding Pfizer's Bioweapon Injections
1434 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago |

(May 17, 2023) Emerald Robinson interviews Dr. Naomi Wolf about the new War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project 'Report 71' concerning musculoskeletal adverse events. Dr. Wolf then goes on to explain that the lipid nanoparticles contained in the injections have also been known to destroy fertility, alter hormone levels, and alter sexual behavior since at least 2017. 


Report 71: Musculoskeletal Adverse Events of Special Interest:https://dailyclout.io/report-71-musculoskeletal-adverse-events-of-special-interest/


The Daily Clout:  https://dailyclout.io/


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldRobinson


Video source:  https://rumble.com/v2oc0b4-dr.-naomi-wolf-details-her-latest-jaw-dropping-findings-regarding-pfizers-c.html

Keywords
adverse eventsvaccinedepopulationhormonescrimes against humanityinfertilitynaomi wolfarthritisinjurieschronic fatigue syndromejoint painmuscle painpfizercovidemerald robinsonmusculoskeletal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket