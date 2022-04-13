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Drones with liquid tanks & sprayers discovered in abandoned Ukrainian base
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87 views • April 13, 2022
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A pack of drones fitted with liquid tanks and spray mechanisms were discovered by Russian troops in an area abandoned by Ukrainian forces. It's thought the drones could have been used, or were intended for use, in spraying toxic substances in various locations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10tuo8-drones-with-liquid-tanks-and-sprayers-discovered-in-abandoned-ukrainian-bas.html
A pack of drones fitted with liquid tanks and spray mechanisms were discovered by Russian troops in an area abandoned by Ukrainian forces. It's thought the drones could have been used, or were intended for use, in spraying toxic substances in various locations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10tuo8-drones-with-liquid-tanks-and-sprayers-discovered-in-abandoned-ukrainian-bas.html
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