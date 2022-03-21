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NOT safe for children.
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70 views • March 21, 2022
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche offers a debate challenge nationally on the subject. The people who were in charge need to debate this man in front of an audience. If the health authorities truly want to end vaccine hesitancy, they would challenge Geert in front of a national audience.
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