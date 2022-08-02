X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The World Is Transitioning Economically But Not The Way Everyone Thinks, Keep Watching

X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2839a - August 1, 2022

The World Is Transitioning Economically But Not The Way Everyone Thinks, Keep Watching

The green new deal is a disaster, people now see the lies that have been told since the 70s, none of the predictions have come true, actually the opposite has happened. The [WE]/[CB] will continue to pus their agenda but as they do they expose it at the same time. The transitioning is happening and the [CB]/[WEF] cannot stop it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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