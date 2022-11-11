Hiking Mount Sinai

In this video, Bryan Scott Williams from Project Truth Beam is hiking the real Mount Sinai of the Bible. The whole Hike took 4 1/2 hours to get to the color change. It took a full day to go up and back down. I hope you enjoy seeing a point of view version of the hike!
God Bless!!!
DiscoveredSinai.com is the tours I took and I highly recommend them.
