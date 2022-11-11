Hiking Mount Sinai

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Bryan Scott Williams from Project Truth Beam is hiking the real Mount Sinai of the Bible. The whole Hike took 4 1/2 hours to get to the color change. It took a full day to go up and back down. I hope you enjoy seeing a point of view version of the hike!
God Bless!!!
DiscoveredSinai.com is the tours I took and I highly recommend them.