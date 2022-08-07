NEW FINDINGS: The UNjabbed Are Full Of Graphene And Self Assembling Nanoparticles In Their Blood

Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen: They [the unjabbed] have been damaged by the spike proteins; you can’t repair red blood cells. They can’t move through the circulatory system; they’re going to bunch together and block

The unjabbed are in a SLIGHTLY better position than the jabbed

1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.

Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."

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