On August 19, the Kiev regime is preparing another provocation at Zaporozhye NPP during the visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Ukraine, as a result of which the Russian Federation will be blamed for creating a man-made disaster at the power plant.





▫️In order to prepare for the provocation, the command of Dnepro operational-tactical group is deploying radiation observation posts near Zaporozhye by August 19. Also, the command is organizing training exercises for units of 108th Territorial Defence Brigade, 44th Artillery Brigade and military units deployed in Zaporozhye on measures to be taken in conditions of radioactive contamination of the area.





▫️Besides, units of 704th NBCP Regiment of AFU are to complete concentration in Zaporozhye area by August 19 and be ready for fixation of the accident at Zaporizhzhia NPP as well as for carrying out a set of measures for demonstration of supposedly liquidation of its consequences.





▫️Units of 44th Artillery Brigade of AFU are planning to launch artillery strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP from firing positions located in Nikopol' on August 19. The Russian Armed Forces will be blamed for their consequences.





▫️Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly spread rumours that Russian troops have occupied the nuclear power plant and are shelling AFU with long-range artillery systems while shielding themselves with NPP.





❗️We would like to point out that the Russian troops have no heavy weapons either on the territory of the plant or in the surrounding areas. Only security units are stationed there.





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are taking all necessary measures to ensure the security of Zaporizhzhia NPP.





Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov