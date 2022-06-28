POWERFUL! Bill Federer: God's Hand In History

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One of our absolute favorite interviews YET! If you want to walk away feeling empowered and STRENGTHENED in your faith, rights, and ready to take on tyranny- buckle up and join us as we interview one of America's leading Christian historians WILLIAM J. FEDERER! You are not going to want to miss this fast-paced, power-packed hour! Bill is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. Throughout our interview we sat, spell-bound, intently absorbing each new piece to history's puzzle. Read More about Bill in the Resistance Chicks' article here:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/bill-federer-gods-hand-in-history/
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