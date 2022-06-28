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POWERFUL! Bill Federer: God's Hand In History
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35 views • June 28, 2022

One of our absolute favorite interviews YET! If you want to walk away feeling empowered and STRENGTHENED in your faith, rights, and ready to take on tyranny- buckle up and join us as we interview one of America's leading Christian historians WILLIAM J. FEDERER! You are not going to want to miss this fast-paced, power-packed hour! Bill is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.  Throughout our interview we sat, spell-bound, intently absorbing each new piece to history's puzzle. Read More about Bill in the Resistance Chicks' article here:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/bill-federer-gods-hand-in-history/
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roe v wadeamerican historybill federerworld historychristian historyamerican minutethe american minutegod in governmentthe godly foundation of america
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy