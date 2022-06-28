POWERFUL! Bill Federer: God's Hand In History

One of our absolute favorite interviews YET! If you want to walk away feeling empowered and STRENGTHENED in your faith, rights, and ready to take on tyranny- buckle up and join us as we interview one of America's leading Christian historians WILLIAM J. FEDERER! You are not going to want to miss this fast-paced, power-packed hour! Bill is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. Throughout our interview we sat, spell-bound, intently absorbing each new piece to history's puzzle. Read More about Bill in the Resistance Chicks' article here:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/bill-federer-gods-hand-in-history/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!