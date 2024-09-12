🔥🔥Democracy Is A Cruel Joke As Is This 2024 Election! On The Anniversary Of 9-11 We Reflect On The Crushing Tyranny That Has Come To America At The Hands Of BOTH Democrats & Republicans.🔥🔥









The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/JoyShow more





How can we have Democracy when both political parties embrace tyranny and totalitarianism?





I highly recommend following my friend and colleague David Leach, The Strident Conservative at www.thestridentconservative.com. Today he accurately reflects on the nature of bi-partisan tyranny and corruption in a Post 9-11 America and it’s stunning expansion post COVID.





“Because, in hindsight, actions taken by our government did what the terrorist failed to do. Almost immediately, government seized the events of that tragic day to begin working on numerous ways to destroy liberty, including: the creation of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), passage of the Patriot Act and the Patriot Act II, and granting new powers to the National Security Agency (NSA) to conduct warrantless spying on everyday Americans. All created to ensure a “safe” America.”





And tragically, David injects the most relevant poison pill ———>





“Most of these liberty-killing actions were birthed under George W. Bush — proving that “compassionate conservative” was really code for “big government tyrant” — and they were expanded under Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden to create a defacto police state.”





Isn’t it interesting that the WORST of COVID 19 policies were birthed under the Republican, Donald Trump in 2020? And those policies were codified and expanded under the Democrat Joe Biden? Isn’t it interesting that the WORST fascism this country has ever witnessed during the COVID was carried out and now COVERED UP (see yesterday’s circus of a debate) by the UNIPARTY?





This is a truth that most Americans cannot see.





But we MUST continue to try and wake as many people as possible because freedom (and nice things) will not be possible until ENOUGH Americans emancipate from the two party political paradigm.





LET’S GO!!!!

________________________________________

Show Resources





9/11: The annual remembrance of the day liberty died in America:

https://www.stridentconservative.com/9-11-the-annual-remembrance-of-the-day-liberty-died-in-america/





Reviewing the 29 redacted pages of the Joint Inquiry of 9/11 attacks:

https://open.substack.com/pub/petermcculloughmd/p/911-a-case-study-of-congressional?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





Presidential Campaigns, Media, Will Not Touch COVID-19:

https://open.substack.com/pub/petermcculloughmd/p/presidential-campaigns-media-will?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





________________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:





Please check out my latest anti-aging obsession!!

WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy





Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!





Go to GetLiverHelp.com/Joy to grab your supply of Liver Health Formula risk-free today and experience the results yourself.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:4471a98fb4bd1b8a