They're Getting Crazy
Son of the Republic
The Culture War Is Shifting

* We’re winning.

* It doesn’t feel like it because we’ve lost for so long.

* Leftists don’t know what to do — and are showing their asses.

* They want you weak and helpless.

* This is being done deliberately.

* They’re gaslighting us about child sex trafficking (along with everything else).

* Don’t fall for it; it’s another trick.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 11 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zehgo-dont-fall-for-it-its-another-trick-ep.-2044-07112023.html

Keywords
censorshipactivismhuman traffickingpedophiliacommunismpropagandadan bonginoliberalismchild abusechild traffickingrebelliontim ballardleftismsex traffickingkidnappingideologyhuman smugglinghuman slaverygaslightingculture warsexual exploitationreboundchild slaverywokeismsound of freedom

