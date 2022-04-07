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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 16: Global Spraying — Unanswered Questions About Chemtrails
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62 views • April 07, 2022
APRIL 7, 2022 Ever wonder what the criss-cross patterns from planes in the sky really are? In this week's “Financial Rebellion,” viewers hear a deep-dive analysis of the spraying of chemicals and environmental manipulation taking place around the world. Hear a critical discussion on matters that impact your health, livelihood, and ultimately, your finances, by tuning in to this episode!
Unanswered Questions About Chemtrails: https://library.solari.com/unanswered-questions-about-chemtrails/
More Questions About Chemtrails: https://library.solari.com/more-questions-about-chemtrails/
A Solari Report Special With Clifford Carnicom: https://library.solari.com/a-solari-report-special-with-clifford-carnicom/
Carnicom Institute: https://www.carnicominstitute.org/index.html
Dr. Mark Skidmore: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3374578
The Dimming: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
An Intelligent Conversation About The Environment: https://home.solari.com/an-intelligent-conversation-about-the-environment/
Aerosol Spraying Mitigating The Harm To Your Health: https://library.solari.com/dr-gwen-scott-aerosol-spraying-mitigating-the-harm-to-your-health/
Secretary of Defense Eco-Terrorism: https://www.cheniere.org/correspondence/022501.htm
President Lyndon Johnson "He who controls the weather will control the world." Clip: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8T8QEGr60sni/
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
APRIL 7, 2022
Unanswered Questions About Chemtrails: https://library.solari.com/unanswered-questions-about-chemtrails/
More Questions About Chemtrails: https://library.solari.com/more-questions-about-chemtrails/
A Solari Report Special With Clifford Carnicom: https://library.solari.com/a-solari-report-special-with-clifford-carnicom/
Carnicom Institute: https://www.carnicominstitute.org/index.html
Dr. Mark Skidmore: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3374578
The Dimming: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
An Intelligent Conversation About The Environment: https://home.solari.com/an-intelligent-conversation-about-the-environment/
Aerosol Spraying Mitigating The Harm To Your Health: https://library.solari.com/dr-gwen-scott-aerosol-spraying-mitigating-the-harm-to-your-health/
Secretary of Defense Eco-Terrorism: https://www.cheniere.org/correspondence/022501.htm
President Lyndon Johnson "He who controls the weather will control the world." Clip: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8T8QEGr60sni/
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
APRIL 7, 2022
Keywords
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