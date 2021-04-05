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Relschopper lamlul Tinus Koops mag zondag niet demonsteren.
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10 views • April 05, 2021
Kijk hem staan dan met dat armoedige mutsje op zijn harses, teleurstelling alom want meneer heeft te horen gekregen dat hij aanstaande zondag niet mag demonstreren in Amsterdam. Hij moet bijna huilen want het is zo gemeen! Want het Songfestival mag wel!
Relschopper Tinus Koops gaat dus zondag ‘op eigen titel’ toch naar Amsterdam, samen met zijn zakhamster Marjon.
Wat vooraf ging!
Lamlul Tinus in zijn doorgerookte vieze kraakpand in gesprek met de veiligheidsdriehoek (het hele filmpje valt te bekijken bij Jantje met kak.nl).
En natuurlijk kan het losertje weer niet zijn fatsoen houden en al trillend met zijn knietje gaat het dan los, want afkomst verloochent zich nooit.
Wat een leuk paasweekend hebben we voor de boeg!
Relschopper Tinus Koops gaat dus zondag ‘op eigen titel’ toch naar Amsterdam, samen met zijn zakhamster Marjon.
Wat vooraf ging!
Lamlul Tinus in zijn doorgerookte vieze kraakpand in gesprek met de veiligheidsdriehoek (het hele filmpje valt te bekijken bij Jantje met kak.nl).
En natuurlijk kan het losertje weer niet zijn fatsoen houden en al trillend met zijn knietje gaat het dan los, want afkomst verloochent zich nooit.
Wat een leuk paasweekend hebben we voor de boeg!
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