BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Real Life X-Files: Worldwide Pandemic- Human Animal Hybrids- Mass Formation Psychosis
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
996 views • January 24, 2022
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)

In the last 2 years we have experienced an explosion in "real life x files' that leads many of us to believe that something huge is about to happen that could impact the entire human race.
Topics discussed tonight:
Worldwide Pandemic
Human Animal Hybrids
Mass Formation Psychosis
Predictive Programming

Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders tonight as they discuss the top real life x files that happened from 2020-2022.
Link to Patents and Papers (Dr. Malone)
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/general-4

The Hill w/ Kim Iversen
https://youtu.be/wZ7xKo5218c

Pandemic Coronavirus Cinematic Short Film
https://youtu.be/RZRQdiEzvjg

2020 Timeline
https://youtu.be/8rFg-FvZZhY

Human Monkey BBC
https://youtu.be/hzVp4mxqOJ4


https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.

T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #XFiles

Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos

Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Keywords
biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Edison Reed
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
EU-Backed Coalition Seeks Role in Global AI Governance as Major Powers Hold Back

EU-Backed Coalition Seeks Role in Global AI Governance as Major Powers Hold Back

Chase Codewell
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy