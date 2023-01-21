Create New Account
Secular University Professor Tells of His Experience With A Catholic Exorcism
Published 20 hours ago

Amazing story !  

It starts out a bit creepy til you understand the exciting change that takes place which opens the door to a super happy ending!

This one sent out for the benefit of some great friends who unfortunately are also facing dark spirits in someone they truly care about.


possessionroman catholicismspirit realmdemonic spiritsevolution a lie

