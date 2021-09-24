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What Do You Got To Lose? - Song to the Channel.
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25 views • September 24, 2021
This video is basically the title of the Channel - likely to say "title-song".
It is not my own song but of a dear brother whom I know since decades
We pray regulary together and share so many things, so this...
The Footages of the music video are licensed from https://www.pexels.com/royalty-free-images/
All the other images or footages, showing up in the background here and there are my own
You can get them and thousands of more exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
It is not my own song but of a dear brother whom I know since decades
We pray regulary together and share so many things, so this...
The Footages of the music video are licensed from https://www.pexels.com/royalty-free-images/
All the other images or footages, showing up in the background here and there are my own
You can get them and thousands of more exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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