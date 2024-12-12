Paul Wilkinson - Finding Nemo in the Israeli Desert

More about our Annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference





Watch the Conference Live or Later:





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts





Paul Wilkinson holds a BSc in Mathematics from York, and a BA, MA, and PhD in Theology from Manchester. An international conference speaker, writer, and contributor to Christian television, radio, and documentaries, Paul has also studied and lectured at the International School of Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and is a recognized authority on "Christian Palestinianism."





Paul has served on the Board of the Berean Call and is a long-time friend of the ministry.





The Berean Call’s website: www.thebereancall.org

TBC online store: store.thebereancall.org





Videos will also be posted on these platforms:





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall





Join us on Social Media:





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Substack: https://thebereancall.substack.com

X: https://x.com/thebereancall