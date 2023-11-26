RUSSIA Is Infuriated By The U.S. Decision To BAN Ukraine From Using 'ABRAMS TANKS' In Winter Period!

In today's video, it's time to talk about the most difficult area of the fighting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And, as you might guess, we will talk about the Zaporizhzhia direction, where the Ukrainian army was never able to break through the so-called Surovikin line and reach the Sea of Azov............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN