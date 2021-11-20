© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NAC’s Crucial Role in Preventing and Treating COVID-19
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • November 20, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/19/coronavirus-n-acetylcysteine.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211119&mid=DM1046607&rid=1326797254
https://www.youtube.com/embed/eQO1PB8-xtg?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a precursor to reduced glutathione, which appears to play a crucial role in COVID-19. There’s evidence glutathione deficiency may worsen COVID-19 severity
Patients with glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency are more prone to COVID-19 as it depletes glutathione. Some of these patients are also at increased risk of hemolytic anemia when given the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine
High-dose intravenous NAC may address the chain of events leading to red blood cell hemolysis in these patients, allowing them to recover from severe COVID-19
NAC also inhibits expression of proinflammatory cytokines, improves T cell response, benefits a variety of lung problems, and inhibits the hypercoagulation that can result in stroke and/or blood clots that impair the ability to exchange oxygen in the lungs
As the benefits of NAC against COVID-19 are starting to become known, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suddenly cracking down on NAC, claiming it is excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement
This article was previously published November 10, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a precursor to reduced glutathione, which appears to play a crucial role in COVID-19. According to an April 2020 literature analysis,1 glutathione deficiency may be associated with COVID-19 severity, leading the author to conclude that NAC may be useful both for its prevention and treatment.
NAC has a long history of use as a first-aid remedy for acetaminophen poisoning. It neutralizes the toxic effects of the drug by recharging glutathione, thereby preventing liver damage. But the idea that NAC can also be helpful against viral infections is not new. Previous studies2,3 have found it reduces viral replication of certain viruses, including the influenza virus.
In one such study,4 the number needed to treat (NNT) was 0.5, which means for every two people treated with NAC, one will be protected against symptomatic influenza. That’s significantly better than influenza vaccines, which have an NNV (number needed to vaccinate) of 71,5 meaning 71 people must be vaccinated to prevent a single case of confirmed influenza. It's even better than vitamin D, which has an NNT of 33.6
In the MedCram lecture above, pulmonologist Dr. Roger Seheult reviews the latest medical literature on NAC for COVID-19, starting with a paper7 published in the October 2020 issue of Clinical Immunology titled "Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine."
G6PD Deficiency Worsens COVID-19 Outcomes
Previous research8 has shown NAC inhibits the expression of proinflammatory cytokines in cells infected with highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza virus. Proinflammatory cytokines also play a crucial role in COVID-19 severity.
Researchers have confirmed that in severe COVID-19 cases, cytokines such as interleukin-6 (IL6), interleukin-10 (IL10) and TNF-ɑ are all elevated.9 Once they reach excessive levels, a so-called cytokine storm develops, causing significant tissue damage. NAC may be able to inhibit this damaging cascade.
In the "Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine" paper, the researchers focus on a specific group of patients, namely those with glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, which has been shown to facilitate human coronavirus infection due to the fact that G6PD depletes glutathione.
G6PD deficiency10 is a genetic disorder that typically affects males and is more prevalent among Black men and those from the Mediterranean area, Africa and Asia. (Women with this genetic anomaly are carriers and can pass it on to their children but rarely display symptoms.)
G6PD is an enzyme needed for the proper function of red blood cells. It also protects your red blood cells from free radicals in your blood by limiting oxidative stress.
When your body doesn't produce enough of this enzyme, hemolytic anemia — a condition in which red blood cells are broken down faster than they are made — can result due to unneutralized oxidative stress from insufficient amounts of NADPH being produced.
As noted in "Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine":11
also...
How G6PD Deficiency Impacts COVID-19 Disease Process
NAC Blocks Inflammation
NAC Also Protects Against Blood Clots
NAC Also Improves Variety of Lung-Related Problems
Standard of Care for COVID-19 Should Include NAC
FDA Cracks Down on NAC and Wants to Prevent You From Using It
https://www.youtube.com/embed/eQO1PB8-xtg?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a precursor to reduced glutathione, which appears to play a crucial role in COVID-19. There’s evidence glutathione deficiency may worsen COVID-19 severity
Patients with glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency are more prone to COVID-19 as it depletes glutathione. Some of these patients are also at increased risk of hemolytic anemia when given the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine
High-dose intravenous NAC may address the chain of events leading to red blood cell hemolysis in these patients, allowing them to recover from severe COVID-19
NAC also inhibits expression of proinflammatory cytokines, improves T cell response, benefits a variety of lung problems, and inhibits the hypercoagulation that can result in stroke and/or blood clots that impair the ability to exchange oxygen in the lungs
As the benefits of NAC against COVID-19 are starting to become known, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suddenly cracking down on NAC, claiming it is excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement
This article was previously published November 10, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a precursor to reduced glutathione, which appears to play a crucial role in COVID-19. According to an April 2020 literature analysis,1 glutathione deficiency may be associated with COVID-19 severity, leading the author to conclude that NAC may be useful both for its prevention and treatment.
NAC has a long history of use as a first-aid remedy for acetaminophen poisoning. It neutralizes the toxic effects of the drug by recharging glutathione, thereby preventing liver damage. But the idea that NAC can also be helpful against viral infections is not new. Previous studies2,3 have found it reduces viral replication of certain viruses, including the influenza virus.
In one such study,4 the number needed to treat (NNT) was 0.5, which means for every two people treated with NAC, one will be protected against symptomatic influenza. That’s significantly better than influenza vaccines, which have an NNV (number needed to vaccinate) of 71,5 meaning 71 people must be vaccinated to prevent a single case of confirmed influenza. It's even better than vitamin D, which has an NNT of 33.6
In the MedCram lecture above, pulmonologist Dr. Roger Seheult reviews the latest medical literature on NAC for COVID-19, starting with a paper7 published in the October 2020 issue of Clinical Immunology titled "Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine."
G6PD Deficiency Worsens COVID-19 Outcomes
Previous research8 has shown NAC inhibits the expression of proinflammatory cytokines in cells infected with highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza virus. Proinflammatory cytokines also play a crucial role in COVID-19 severity.
Researchers have confirmed that in severe COVID-19 cases, cytokines such as interleukin-6 (IL6), interleukin-10 (IL10) and TNF-ɑ are all elevated.9 Once they reach excessive levels, a so-called cytokine storm develops, causing significant tissue damage. NAC may be able to inhibit this damaging cascade.
In the "Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine" paper, the researchers focus on a specific group of patients, namely those with glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, which has been shown to facilitate human coronavirus infection due to the fact that G6PD depletes glutathione.
G6PD deficiency10 is a genetic disorder that typically affects males and is more prevalent among Black men and those from the Mediterranean area, Africa and Asia. (Women with this genetic anomaly are carriers and can pass it on to their children but rarely display symptoms.)
G6PD is an enzyme needed for the proper function of red blood cells. It also protects your red blood cells from free radicals in your blood by limiting oxidative stress.
When your body doesn't produce enough of this enzyme, hemolytic anemia — a condition in which red blood cells are broken down faster than they are made — can result due to unneutralized oxidative stress from insufficient amounts of NADPH being produced.
As noted in "Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine":11
also...
How G6PD Deficiency Impacts COVID-19 Disease Process
NAC Blocks Inflammation
NAC Also Protects Against Blood Clots
NAC Also Improves Variety of Lung-Related Problems
Standard of Care for COVID-19 Should Include NAC
FDA Cracks Down on NAC and Wants to Prevent You From Using It
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.