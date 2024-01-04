REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 12 - 1º Temporada - Portais Teia Cósmica

Alguns são antigos, outros são formados naturalmente, outros ainda são invenções recentes da engenhosidade humana; Corey Goode nos apresenta a forma mais eficiente de viagem interestelar: os portais. Através do vasto cosmos existe um sistema intrinsecamente entrelaçado de filamentos eletromagnéticos que conecta intermitentemente sistemas estelares e galáxias distantes. Para ter acesso a esta grande teia cósmica basta saber abrir as portas.
Esta entrevista com David Wilcock foi originalmente transmitida pela web em 15 de setembro de 2015.
