⚖️ Legal System Overhaul ⚖️

The Trump Memorandum April 9th 2025....who read it?

It's colossal and backs up EVERYTHING we teach and live.



Gianna Miceli on X - https://x.com/LegalFockery/status/1913653826684617156

UNLAWFUL "laws" and regulations MUST BE REMOVED.

Which means you can stand upon your rights because of SCOTUS rulings.

Time to speak out more, in however way you are capable of.

Innovate Innovate Innovate

Open eyes required.

The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.





🔥 Bye bye Bullies - https://rumble.com/v6qi6dm--bye-bye-bullies.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 Country Pride - https://rumble.com/v6q8xmc--country-pride-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 DOGE saves 1 Trillion - https://rumble.com/v6rbv6s-doge-saves-1-trillion-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 More we can do https://rumble.com/v6afgay--one-for-the-money-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

💞 The Golden Age Of Mind - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html 🔥

💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 Flip world right side up -https://rumble.com/v54eqmc--flipping-the-world-right-side-up.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





