Robin Hood (Lessons of Power): (Part II) Subversion and the New Status Quo

Steals from the rich, gives to the poor…The rebel fighting tyranny alongside his band of marry men on behalf of the oppressed masses…The quintessential tale for the little guy or elite driven narrative? Join me, as we dig in, exploring these and many other Robin Hood related concepts.

In this second installment, we will turn to your 20th and 21st century adaptations of Robin Hood, and their underlying political and elite messaging.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction (Recurring)

01:13 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938): Key Elements of the Classic Tale

08:26 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1955): Subversion of the Status Quo

19:30 Tragedy, Comedy, and Cartoons: The New Status Quo Robin Hood of the 1970s

31:13 Robin of Sherwood and the 1980s