Is Oliver Anthony a Modern Day Prophet?

August 25, 2023 - His real name is Chris Anthony Lunsford and he is speaking in a way that captures the hearts and souls of all the “regular” folks. This former third-shift factory worker and brand new Christian has become a country music phenomenon. Three of his songs rank 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard Chart, and he’s doing what no one else has ever done. He has an important message for us all--and is it coming from God?

