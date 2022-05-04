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Kyiv Militants, trying to Hide behind Civilian Infrastructure, set up firing points in the School of the village of Novoselovka, in the DPR. 050422
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40 views • May 04, 2022
In the Slavyansk region of the DPR, the successful offensive of the allied forces of the Russian Armed Forces and the DPR Army continues.
Kyiv militants, trying to hide behind civilian infrastructure, set up firing points in the school of the village of Novoselovka. Such criminal tactics are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine everywhere, but this does not help them stop the advance of the liberator troops.
Kyiv militants, trying to hide behind civilian infrastructure, set up firing points in the school of the village of Novoselovka. Such criminal tactics are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine everywhere, but this does not help them stop the advance of the liberator troops.
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